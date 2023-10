Interpork Plus Revenue Up 52.7% To Over RON460M In 2022

Interpork Plus Revenue Up 52.7% To Over RON460M In 2022. Interpork Plus, which sells meat and meat preparations and is part of the Carmistin group, owned by the Paraschiv family, posted RON460.5 million (EUR93.4 million) revenue in 2022, up 52.7% on the previous year’s RON301.6 million (EUR61.3 million), according to ZF calculations based on data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]