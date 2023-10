Sibiu City Hall Buys Land And Related Buildings Of The City's Fabrica de Cultura For EUR5.2M

Sibiu City Hall Buys Land And Related Buildings Of The City's Fabrica de Cultura For EUR5.2M. The Sibiu City Hall has bought for EUR5.2 million the land and buildings of the city's Fabrica de Cultura (Culture Factory) held by the company Constructii S.A., which is currently in reorganization. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]