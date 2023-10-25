Electrica Signs Financing Contract For Development Of "Satu Mare 2" Solar PV Project
Oct 25, 2023
Electrica Signs Financing Contract For Development Of "Satu Mare 2" Solar PV Project.
Electrica (EL.RO), a major player on Romania’s electricity distribution and supply market, in a stock market report on October 25 announced the signing of the first non-reimbursable financing contract under Investment Measure I1 - Supporting investments in new electricity production capacities (...)
