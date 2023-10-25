 
Electrica Signs Financing Contract For Development Of "Satu Mare 2" Solar PV Project
Electrica Signs Financing Contract For Development Of "Satu Mare 2" Solar PV Project.

Electrica (EL.RO), a major player on Romania’s electricity distribution and supply market, in a stock market report on October 25 announced the signing of the first non-reimbursable financing contract under Investment Measure I1 - Supporting investments in new electricity production capacities (...)

