LIFE Group, The Owner Of Life Dental Spa Clinic Chain, Set To Invest EUR4M In At Least 15 Clinics.

LIFE Group, which owns dental clinic chain Life Dental Spa, will be investing EUR4 million in at least ten dental clinics, four units under the "Life Beauty” brand and a multifunctional clinic, in capital Bucharest and other cities across Romania.