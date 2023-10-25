Statements by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting

Statements by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting. Statements by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting Text and photo source: https://gov.ro/en/news/statements-by-prime-minister-marcel-ciolacu-at-the-beginning-of-the-cabinet-meeting1698228191 Marcel Ciolacu: Good afternoon! The weekly meeting of the Government (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]