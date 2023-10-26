Romana’s telco Digi to get some assets of merging players Orange and MasMovil in Spain



Romana’s telco Digi to get some assets of merging players Orange and MasMovil in Spain.

French telecommunications group Orange and the Spanish operator MasMovil picked the Romanian operator Digi to buy the assets that the two will sell in Spain to address the concerns related to the impact of their merger on the competition in this market, sources familiar with the matter told (...)