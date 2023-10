OTP reportedly ready to sell Romanian subsidiary for EUR 360 mln

OTP reportedly ready to sell Romanian subsidiary for EUR 360 mln. Hungarian financial group OTP lowered the price asked for its Romanian subsidiary to EUR 360 million (RON 1.8 billion), significantly below the book value of shareholders' equity (RON 2.25 billion, or EUR 450 million) once circulated as the starting price for the sale negotiations but still (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]