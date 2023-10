Freight Forwarder IB Cargo Ends 2022 with 35% Turnover Growth YOY

Freight Forwarder IB Cargo Ends 2022 with 35% Turnover Growth YOY. Freight forwarder IB Cargo, which delivers freight for clients in the automotive, FMCG, pharma, agriculture sectors and others, in 2022 generated RON405.5 million turnover, up 35% from 2021.