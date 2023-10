Artemob International 2022 Turnover Down 22.7% To RON134.3M

Artemob International 2022 Turnover Down 22.7% To RON134.3M. Furniture maker Artemob International, controlled by French company P3G Industries, for 2022 reported turnover worth RON134.3 million (EUR27.2 million), down 22.7% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]