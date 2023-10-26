Former Romanian president Ion Iliescu may be judged for crimes against humanity

More than 33 years after the bloody events that resulted in the overthrow of the Ceausescu regime in Romania, Ion Iliescu and two other key actors can be judged for crimes against humanity, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled. The decision can, however, be appealed as it is not final, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]