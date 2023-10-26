Network of ten CNG stations developed in Romania along Arad-Constanta route

Network of ten CNG stations developed in Romania along Arad-Constanta route. The Association of Natural Gas for Vehicles (NGVA), together with its partners Scania and IVECO, inaugurated the first network of ten fueling stations for vehicles using compressed natural gas (CNG) in Romania. The ten stations were developed following a EUR 6.5 million investment. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]