OMV Petrom Concludes Delisting from LSE. OMV Petrom, Romania’s largest oil and gas company, on October 26, 2023, completed the process of delisting GDRs from the London Stock Exchange in the wake of low interest in their trading and additional costs related to presence on this bourse. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]