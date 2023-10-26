CFA Romania Analysts Forecast Budget Gap of 5.8% in GDP, 6.86% Average Inflation, See Leu at 5.0607 Units/Euro in Next 12 Months



CFA Romania Analysts Forecast Budget Gap of 5.8% in GDP, 6.86% Average Inflation, See Leu at 5.0607 Units/Euro in Next 12 Months.

Financial analysts part of CFA Romania association say the state budget gap estimated for 2023 will reach 5.8% in GDP, the highest value registered in the CFA survey since the start of the year.