EIF and Romanian banks join forces to support SMEs with up to EUR 1 bln for sustainable growth



EIF and Romanian banks join forces to support SMEs with up to EUR 1 bln for sustainable growth.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) announced on October 25 that it signed agreements with five banks to support Romania's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a series of uncapped direct guarantees totalling EUR 1 billion. Financing is available in both RON and EUR. The five (...)