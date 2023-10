27-year-old Romanian man died fighting in Ukraine

27-year-old Romanian man died fighting in Ukraine. A 27-year-old Romanian man by the name of Rudolf Wittman has died on the front lines in Ukraine. His friends say that a Russian drone may have been responsible for his demise. Rudolf Wittman is the first Romanian citizen to die in the war in Ukraine, according to TVR. Wittman was from Arad