First dental clinic in Romania offering free psychotherapy and meditation opens after EUR 0.4 mln investment

First dental clinic in Romania offering free psychotherapy and meditation opens after EUR 0.4 mln investment. Therapy Dent, the first dental clinic with free psychotherapy, meditation, and massage sessions, has launched in Bucharest after an investment of roughly EUR 400,000. Founded by Cosmina Maftei, a coordinating physician with over 12 years of experience in the field, and Mihai Chiriac, with 15 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]