City Hall purchases Sibiu’s Culture Factory in EUR 5.29 mln deal

City Hall purchases Sibiu’s Culture Factory in EUR 5.29 mln deal. Romania’s insolvency market leader CITR announced that Sibiu City Hall acquired the city’s Fabrica de Cultură (Culture Factory) from Construcții SA, currently in reorganization, for EUR 5.29 million. The asset includes a 34,000 sqm plot within the built-up area and constructions with a total (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]