Czech Agrofert Group Buys Majority Stake In Romanian Company East Grain Via Share Capital Increase. Czech Agrofert Group has bought the majority stake in Romanian company East Grain, through a share capital increase, which is the most significant foreign investment in the Romanian agribusiness sector over the last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]