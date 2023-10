Fondul Proprietatea Gets RON650M For Its ENEL Romania Stake

Fondul Proprietatea Gets RON650M For Its ENEL Romania Stake. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Thursday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having collected RON650 million, following completion of the sale of the sale of ENEL Romania. The fund had minority stakes in E-Distributie Muntenia, Enel Energie Muntenia, E-Distributie Dobrogea, E-Distributie (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]