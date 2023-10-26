Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON56.46B, Or 3.55% Of GDP, YoY In January-September 2023

Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON56.46B, Or 3.55% Of GDP, YoY In January-September 2023. Romania’s general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON56.46 billion in January-September 2023, or 3.55% of gross domestic product (GDP), as compared to a budget gap of RON41.70 billion (2.96% of GDP) reported in the same period of 2022, the finance ministry said on Thursday (October 26). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]