Radisson Blu Hotel In Cluj-Napoca Expects To End 2023 With EUR7M Revenue. Five-star Radisson Blu in Cluj-Napoca, developed by Winners Park Invest and opened in June last year, had an average take-up of 65% in September and expects the same level for October. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]