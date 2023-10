CEC Bank Signs EUR105M Agreement With EIF To Fund SMEs Business Growth

CEC Bank Signs EUR105M Agreement With EIF To Fund SMEs Business Growth. Romanian state-run CEC Bank has signed a new agreement, of EUR105 million, with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies in order to boost their competitiveness and switch to a sustainable and green economy, within the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]