SeedBlink Optimizes Equity Understanding And Access Processes For European Companies And Their Stakeholders

SeedBlink Optimizes Equity Understanding And Access Processes For European Companies And Their Stakeholders. SeedBlink, Europe’s tech-focused venture investment and equity management platform, is introducing a series of product enhancements as part of Fall Release. Platforma de investiţii în start-up-uri tech SeedBlink introduce o serie de instrumente care simplifică şi îmbunătăţesc procesele de (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]