Allianz Trade: Number Of Insolvencies In Romania Down 7% YoY In January-August 2023

Allianz Trade: Number Of Insolvencies In Romania Down 7% YoY In January-August 2023. The number of insolvencies in Romania decreased by 7% year-over-year in the first eight months of 2023, but a return to the growth rate is expected in the coming months, the factors being both conjunctural and/or seasonal as well as structural, according to Allianz Trade's latest Global (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]