Ropharma Seeks To Get EUR2M Loan From ING Bank

Ropharma Seeks To Get EUR2M Loan From ING Bank. Ropharma (RPH.RO), a pharmacy chain owned by entrepreneur Mihai Miron, said in a stock market report on October 26 that it had called its shareholders to vote on contracting a credit facility of EUR2 million from ING Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]