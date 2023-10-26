An IT company from Cluj-Napoca is developing an application that allows waiters to work remotely
Oct 26, 2023
An IT company from Cluj-Napoca is developing an application that allows waiters to work remotely.
An IT company from Cluj-Napoca is developing an application that allows waiters to work remotely ,,Remote Butler” is an application developed by an IT company in Cluj Napoca – Remote Butler SRL – which allows registered waiters to practice their profession, regardless of their location. Over (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]