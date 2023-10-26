Market commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu: Boeing production troubles continue

Market commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu: Boeing production troubles continue. Market commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu: Boeing production troubles continue Boeing production troubles continued in the last quarter, with the aerospace giant continuing to lose money, but the company’s management is confident that things are on the mend. The airplane (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]