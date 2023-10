OTP Romania says it remains open for all potential buyers

OTP Romania says it remains open for all potential buyers. "Right now, we are at a stage in the process where we can negotiate with interested potential buyers. No decision has been made yet," said Gyula Fater, CEO of OTP Bank, in an interview for Ziarul Financiar. Local media reported about the Hungarian group's lower expectations from the sale of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]