Romania’s CFA analysts remain pessimistic and expect no fiscal consolidation this year

Romania’s CFA analysts remain pessimistic and expect no fiscal consolidation this year. The macroeconomic confidence index compiled by CFA Society Romania, based on a survey among its members, decreased by only 0.5 points in September to 47.4 points after the 7.6-point slump seen in August after the fiscal package and disappointing growth figures surfaced, Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]