Romania’s public deficit hits 3.55% of GDP in January-September

Romania’s public deficit hits 3.55% of GDP in January-September. Romania’s general government budget increased by 35% y/y in nominal terms to RON 56.5 billion in January-September, the Ministry of Finance announced. The public deficit to GDP ratio reached 3.55%, from 2.96% in the same period last year. The deficit to GDP ratio thus expanded by one-fifth (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]