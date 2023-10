IKEA Partner Ingka Buys 300 MWp Photovoltaic Park in Dambovita County in EUR200M Investment

Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka group, which owns the most IKEA stores, has acquired a 300 MWp photovoltaic park ready for construction in Dambovita county, with total investments topping EUR200 million.