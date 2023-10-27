Socep Constanta Approves Taking EUR19M Loan From BRD-SocGenPort operator Socep Constanta (SOCP.RO) has approved a loan it will take out from BRD- Groupe Société Générale (BRD.RO) to continue the investment in building a grain terminal, i.e., to complete the “Phase 2 construction of grain terminal with silo and ship loader in Constanta Port”.
Romanian woman running for mayor in Las VegasIrina Hansen, a Romanian woman living in the United States, has announced that she is running for the position of mayor of Las Vegas during the 2024 elections. Hansen, 45, announced her candidacy on September 21 during a campaign event in Henderson. She will be facing councilwoman Victoria (...)