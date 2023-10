Bucur Obor Posts RON16.5M Net Profit In Jan-Sep

Bucur Obor Posts RON16.5M Net Profit In Jan-Sep. Bucur Obor (BUCU.RO), which manages the shopping center by the same name in Bucharest, posted RON16.5 million net profit in January-September 2023, 11.6% higher than in the year-ago period, the company said in its financial report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]