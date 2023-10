Romanian documentary ‘My Muslim Husband’ is now available on HBO Max

Romanian documentary ‘My Muslim Husband’ is now available on HBO Max. Soțul Meu Musulman/My Muslim Husband, the Romanian documentary co-created by Daniel Bărnuți and Alexandra Bărnuți, is now available to stream on HBO Max. Shot in Romania, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar, the documentary follows the story of Alexandra, who decides to marry Daniel, a young man (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]