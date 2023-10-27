Swedish agricultural cooperative takes EUR 90 mln EBRD loan to build bakery facility in Bucharest

Swedish agricultural cooperative takes EUR 90 mln EBRD loan to build bakery facility in Bucharest. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on October 27 that it is lending EUR 90 million to support the Swedish Lantmännen Group's expansion plans in Romania. The investment will be used to finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art bakery facility in