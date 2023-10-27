Carrefour’s acquisition of Cora hypermarkets in Romania approved by market watchdog

Carrefour Romania has obtained approval from the Competition Council for the acquisition of Cora hypermarkets, with the transaction expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The French retailer signed a deal in April to acquire Cora's operations in Romania, which includes 10 hypermarkets