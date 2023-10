IKEA investment division acquires 300 MW photovoltaic park in Romania

IKEA investment division acquires 300 MW photovoltaic park in Romania. Ingka Investments, the investment division of the Ingka Group, the owner of IKEA stores, is acquiring a ready-to-build 300 MW photovoltaic park in Romania with an investment of over EUR 200 million. The photovoltaic project is located in Dâmbovița County and has a total capacity of 300 MWp.