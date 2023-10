Socep Constanta Approves Taking EUR19M Loan From BRD-SocGen

Socep Constanta Approves Taking EUR19M Loan From BRD-SocGen. Port operator Socep Constanta (SOCP.RO) has approved a loan it will take out from BRD- Groupe Société Générale (BRD.RO) to continue the investment in building a grain terminal, i.e., to complete the “Phase 2 construction of grain terminal with silo and ship loader in Constanta Port”. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]