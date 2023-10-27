Statements by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting Friday, 27 October 2023

Statements by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting Friday, 27 October 2023. Statements by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting Friday, 27 October 2023 Marcel Ciolacu: Today, we adopt a measure through which we continue to protect the purchasing power of Romanians, especially during winter time when we know all that expenses are higher. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]