Opening the insolvency procedure by the debtor in Romania

Opening the insolvency procedure by the debtor in Romania. Opening the insolvency procedure by the debtor in Romania The Romanian Law Firm Pavel Mărgărit and Associates, lawyer specialized in litigation insolvency and bankruptcy procedure in Romania, insolvency creditors, debtor in Romania, the procedure for filing bankruptcy in Romania, insolvency (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]