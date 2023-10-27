Legally resident population* of Romania on 1st of July, 2023 was 21873 thousands persons
Oct 27, 2023
Legally resident population* of Romania on 1st of July, 2023 was 21873 thousands persons • On 1st of July, 2023p, the legally resident population was 21873 thousands persons, decresing with 0.3% as against 1st of July, 2022 • Urban and female population are in majority (56.0%, respectively (...)
