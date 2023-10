RTPR advises IPS Solutions on majority stake acquisition in Avaelgo

RTPR advises IPS Solutions on majority stake acquisition in Avaelgo. RTPR advises IPS Solutions on majority stake acquisition in Avaelgo RTPR has assisted IPS Solutions Group in relation to the acquisition of the majority stake in Avaelgo SRL from the founder Mihai Tataran. Avaelgo is a Romanian IT services company founded in 2006, which provides full-service (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]