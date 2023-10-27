The Good Routine® brand created by Secom is celebrating three milestones on its three years anniversary: 1 million supplements sold, international presence and recognition



The Good Routine® brand created by Secom is celebrating three milestones on its three years anniversary: 1 million supplements sold, international presence and recognition.

The Good Routine® brand created by Secom is celebrating three milestones on its three years anniversary: 1 million supplements sold, international presence and recognition Only three years after its launch, Good Routine®, the lifestyle brand of dietary supplements created by Secom® Healthcare, (...)