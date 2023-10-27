For three decades, CCIB awards excellence in business at the Top of Bucharest companies



For three decades, CCIB awards excellence in business at the Top of Bucharest companies.

For three decades, CCIB awards excellence in business at the Top of Bucharest companies The Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) organized the XXX edition of the TOP COMPANIES IN BUCHAREST, a reference event for the economic life of the Capital, in the Carol I Hall from its......