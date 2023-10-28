Halloween on the financial markets. What have been the tricks or treats of 2023? Analysis reveals biggest market spook stories along with those offering investors sweetest deal



Halloween on the financial markets. What have been the tricks or treats of 2023? Analysis reveals biggest market spook stories along with those offering investors sweetest deal.

Halloween on the financial markets. What have been the tricks or treats of 2023? Analysis reveals biggest market spook stories along with those offering investors sweetest deal Japan’s often overlooked market up 22% while Italian stocks (+19%) have also treated investors Romania’s market (...)