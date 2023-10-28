The National Szekler Museum, restored with European funds, reopened to visitors after two years

The National Szekler Museum, restored with European funds, reopened to visitors after two years. The National Szekler Museum, restored with European funds, reopened to visitors after two years Two years after renovation started, the National Szekler Museum in Sfântu Gheorghe, which was funded by Europe, reopened to the public on Thursday. The dendrological park was renovated and the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]