10-year-old up-and-coming painting talent Dragos Dobocan exhibits at International Salon of Contemporary Art in Paris
Oct 28, 2023
10-year-old up-and-coming painting talent Dragos Dobocan exhibits at International Salon of Contemporary Art in Paris.
10-year-old up-and-coming painting talent Dragos Dobocan exhibits at International Salon of Contemporary Art in Paris 10-year-old up-and-coming painting talent Dragos Mihai Dobocan from Oradea made his international debut at the International Salon of Contemporary Art organised at the Le (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]