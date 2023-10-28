10-year-old up-and-coming painting talent Dragos Dobocan exhibits at International Salon of Contemporary Art in Paris

10-year-old up-and-coming painting talent Dragos Dobocan exhibits at International Salon of Contemporary Art in Paris. 10-year-old up-and-coming painting talent Dragos Dobocan exhibits at International Salon of Contemporary Art in Paris 10-year-old up-and-coming painting talent Dragos Mihai Dobocan from Oradea made his international debut at the International Salon of Contemporary Art organised at the Le (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]