Romanian farmers expect drought to diminish their rapeseed crops by 50%

Romanian farmers expect drought to diminish their rapeseed crops by 50%. Due to insufficient water in the soil, around 70% of rapeseed crops sown in Romania this autumn have not emerged, but farmers are still planting. They estimate significant harvest losses of up to 50%, Economica.net reported. Separately, the cultivated areas are smaller compared to the (...)