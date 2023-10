Rate of non-performing loans in Romania drops to 2.65% at end-June

Rate of non-performing loans in Romania drops to 2.65% at end-June. The non-performing loans accounted for 2.65% of the total stock of non-government loans at the end of June, compared to 2.73% in March 2023 and 3.01% in June 2022, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). In June 2023, there were 32 credit institutions in (...)