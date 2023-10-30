Constanta port operator Socep keeps boosting its grain terminal capacity
Romanian port operator Socep (BVB: SOCP) went ahead with the second phase of expanding the grain terminal it owns in Constanta port and borrowed EUR 18.75 million from BRD-SocGen for this, Ziarul Financiar reported. Socep shares soared six-fold YTD, and the company’s market capitalisation is (...)
